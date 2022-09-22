The new Hawke's Bay Regional Aquatic Centre will host four premier national swimming events in a first for the region. Photo / Paul Taylor

The new Hawke's Bay Regional Aquatic Centre will dive right into hosting four national swimming events over the next two years, a first for the region.

Swimming New Zealand announced today that the new $32 million aquatic centre in Hastings will host the 2023 Apollo Projects New Zealand Age Group Swimming Championship next April, the 2023 New Zealand Short Course Swimming Championship in August, followed by the 2024 New Zealand Swimming Championships and 2024 New Zealand Age Group Swimming Championships both in April 2024.

The events are expected to each attract between 300 and 600 competitors, some from Australia and the Pacific Islands, and more than double the number of supporters.

The 2024 New Zealand Swimming Championships will be the final trial for the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

HBCFCT trustee Bruce Mactaggart said the announcement was a huge boost for the region and a vote of confidence in the capability and capacity of the new regional aquatic centre.

"We are thrilled to be the host of these four major swimming events and we will look forward to strengthening our partnership with Swimming New Zealand over the coming months with further announcements," Mactaggart said.

"Swimming NZ representatives have visited the aquatic centre and are very impressed with the Fina-rated 50m pool and warm-up pools, spectator seating for over 1000 and permanent technology and media platforms for live broadcasting and streaming."

Mactaggart said it will be the first time Hawke's Bay competitors don't need to travel to compete, giving them added motivation to perform at their best in their home pool.

"One of our aims is to create future Olympic and world champion swimmers and by hosting major events, it inspires our local swimming talent to reach for the stars."

Swimming New Zealand head of participation and events Dale Johnson said the new aquatic centre is the best in New Zealand, making it an easier decision to have the region host national events for the first time.

"As well as the Fina-rated pools, the centre has excellent permanent facilities such as control rooms for timing and broadcasting, drug testing facilities, meeting rooms, as well as services such as onsite physiotherapy and accommodation," Johnson said.

Swimming Hawke's Bay-Poverty Bay administrator Sue Hewitt said that as host regional sporting organisation for swimming, Swimming Hawke's Bay-Poverty Bay were extremely excited to have key national events being held in Hawke's Bay.

"Not only is it great for our swimmers to have these meets locally, it is also tremendous to be able to showcase swimming at a high level in the best aquatic facility in New Zealand."