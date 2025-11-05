Hawke’s Bay to get its first fixed speed cameras in a decade, and they’ll capture average speed

The average speed cameras will work by calculating a vehicle’s average speed along a length of road between two cameras.

They measure the time the vehicle takes to travel between the cameras and calculate the average speed.

Drivers are only ticketed if their average travel speed between two cameras is over the limit.

Tara Macmillan, NZTA’s head of regulatory strategic programmes, said average speed safety cameras were widely used overseas, and were proven to reduce deaths and serious injuries.

“We’ve previously announced 11 locations for average speed safety cameras, all in the upper half of the North Island. We’ve now identified a further six locations for average speed safety cameras across the rest of the country.”

Construction on these six new camera sites is expected to start between later this month and mid-2026.

Macmillan said the locations for average speed safety cameras had been determined by analysing crash patterns, traffic volumes and the percentage of drivers exceeding the posted speed limits.

“All of this evidence tells us that there is a serious risk of people being killed or seriously injured in crashes on these stretches of road.

“The risk of crashes is significantly reduced if more people drive to the speed limit. By installing average speed safety cameras, we are reducing that risk and making these roads safer for everyone who uses them.”

She said safety cameras reduced speeding, making crashes less likely to occur, and ensured that if crashes do happen, the people involved were far more likely to walk away unharmed.

“Speeding drivers can cause serious and irreparable harm on the roads, including deaths and serious injuries.

“Evidence shows that we can reduce the chance of people being killed or seriously injured in crashes if drivers travel within speed limits, and that is why we have safety cameras.

“Not only are speeding drivers putting themselves and others at risk, they also make our roads less efficient and hinder productivity.

“Crashes can close a road for hours at a time. Fewer crashes mean fewer road closures, and more consistent and reliable travel times for everyone.”

NZTA will install “average speed camera area” signs before each camera area.

On longer stretches of road, drivers will see extra “average speed camera area” signs along the way.

These signs will be a reminder to drivers to check their speed and slow down if needed.

McMillan said the rollout of average speed safety cameras supported the focus on enforcement of high-risk behaviour, including speed, as part of the strategic safety priority in the Government Policy Statement on Land Transport 2024 (GPS).

NZTA does not receive any incentives or funds from tickets issued. Safety camera infringement fees go into the Government Consolidated Fund.

NZTA took over responsibility for the operation of all safety cameras in July, and police no longer operate their mobile safety camera vans.

Police officers will continue to issue notices for the offences they detect.