Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay to get its first fixed speed cameras in a decade, and they’ll capture average speed

Michaela Gower
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

NZTA wants speeding drivers to slow down on the stretch of highway between Te Hauke and Pakipaki. Photo / NZME

NZTA wants speeding drivers to slow down on the stretch of highway between Te Hauke and Pakipaki. Photo / NZME

Cameras capturing and enforcing average speeds will soon be installed along State Highway 2 between Te Hauke and Pakipaki as part of a rollout across the country.

These will be the first fixed cameras to be installed in Hawke’s Bay in just under a decade, as mobile speed cameras

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save