“Plenty of fine, dry and settled weather to come for the weekend and the first couple of days of the school holidays.

“The start of next week is looking dry and settled with high pressure and things break down a touch towards the end of next week so keep an eye on the forecast.”

Law said the middle of the week would bring the warmest temperatures with a high of 21C on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the coldest would be on Monday with a high of 19C.

“It’s been a while since we have had a large area of high pressure, so that itself is a bit of an unusual story, but other than that it is looking good for this time of year.”

He said the end of the week was expected to bring wetter weather and to be aware that spring could be a “changeable season”.

“We think when we are in spring we have seen the back end of the cold weather, but you only need one of those cold bursts of air.”

Law said Hawke’s Bay temperatures were largely attributable to the wind direction, and warmer weather for the region came from the north and the west.

