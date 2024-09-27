Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay to enjoy fine weather as clocks spring forward this weekend

Michaela Gower
Clocks need to be put forward an hour as daylight saving starts on Sunday.

Residents in Hawke’s Bay can expect fine and warm weather as the clocks get put forward and the school holidays begin.

As we move into the summer months, time is set to go forward by an hour at 2am this Sunday, September 29.

MetService meteorologist John Law said the weekend weather was “looking pretty special”, with plenty of clear skies brought on by the high pressure despite the darker mornings.

He said Saturday in Napier was expected to have a chilly start with a temperature of 4C; however, that would warm up to a high of 18C to 19C.

Clocks will be put forward an hour as daylight saving starts on Sunday.
“Plenty of fine, dry and settled weather to come for the weekend and the first couple of days of the school holidays.

“The start of next week is looking dry and settled with high pressure and things break down a touch towards the end of next week so keep an eye on the forecast.”

Law said the middle of the week would bring the warmest temperatures with a high of 21C on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the coldest would be on Monday with a high of 19C.

“It’s been a while since we have had a large area of high pressure, so that itself is a bit of an unusual story, but other than that it is looking good for this time of year.”

He said the end of the week was expected to bring wetter weather and to be aware that spring could be a “changeable season”.

“We think when we are in spring we have seen the back end of the cold weather, but you only need one of those cold bursts of air.”

Law said Hawke’s Bay temperatures were largely attributable to the wind direction, and warmer weather for the region came from the north and the west.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.

