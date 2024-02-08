Thieves have targeted large traffic light batteries at road work sites. Pictured is a large battery on SH2. Photo / Paul Taylor

Batteries for temporary traffic lights on State Highway 2 between Napier and Wairoa have been targeted by thieves, causing safety concerns for motorists and security to be beefed up.

A roading advocate says if the thefts persist it may lead to a crash along the cyclone-damaged highway while the lights are down.

New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) Waka Kotahi confirmed two large batteries were stolen on January 26 on that stretch of SH2, as well as “componentry” from another traffic light unit.

The major road was smashed by Cyclone Gabrielle a year ago and road repairs have been ongoing since then with the help of temporary traffic lights.

The batteries which were stolen are double the size of a car battery and double the weight, and would likely require two people to lift them, according to NZTA.

NZTA Hawke’s Bay Tairāwhiti system manager Martin Colditz said security measures had been increased since the thefts.

“We’re aware of the stolen batteries from temporary traffic lights at work sites on State Highway 2,” Colditz said.

“Police have been notified and relevant camera footage supplied to police to follow up.”

He said the traffic lights were “there for a reason” and were “vitally important to the safe control of worksites”.

“Our crews have subsequently fitted increased security measures.”

There are six sets of traffic lights between Napier and Wairoa, and the lights impacted by the battery thefts were restored after the incident.

On nearby SH5 Napier to Taupō Rd, no batteries have been reported stolen, but Colditz said “we have had reports of traffic lights being tampered with”.

Damage to SH2 in the weeks after last year's cyclone at Devil's Elbow north of Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

Roading advocate and truckie Axel Alexander, who runs a popular Facebook page about roading issues in the region, said “the worst outcome would be a crash” because of traffic lights being out of action.

“It can become an issue if vehicles can’t communicate that the lights are out at one or both ends,” Alexander said.

“Truckies tend to let each other know if it has happened therefore negating the issue of two vehicles meeting in a spot that they can’t pass but ... there are minimal places to pass if there is no communication.

“This then leads to one or both trucks having to reverse in the dark to try and get past safely.”

Police have been contacted for comment about the investigation.