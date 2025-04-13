Hawke’s Bay teens swap TikTok for rock’ n roll dances

Daniel Richards, 12, with Janaya Sutton, 12, beside Nikkita Sutton, 13, and Tiari Devonshire, 14, (on the top right) are among a rare generation bringing back the groove of 1950s rock ' n ' roll in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied
While most teens are busy learning the latest TikTok choreography, a group of young dancers in Hawke’s Bay is spinning to a different beat - the timeless rhythm of rock’ n roll.
Tiari Devonshire, 14, Nikkita Sutton, 13, Janaya Sutton, 12, and Daniel Richards, 12, are part of a rare generation of youth embracing the 1950s-style partner dance, often thanks to family ties.
“I started last year when my mum wanted a dance partner,” Daniel said.