Hawke’s Bay teens swap TikTok for rock’ n roll dances

“My mum has been dancing since before I was born, so I’ve always gone to dances,” she said.

Tiari holds Nikkita in a classic rock 'n' roll pose.

Sisters Nikkita and Janaya were encouraged by their grandparents, long-time members of the Hawke’s Bay Rock ‘n’ Roll Club.

They said they “enjoyed” the dance from the start and even proudly share their videos with their friends.

“My friends think it’s pretty cool. They ask questions and ask to see what I do, so I show them my videos,” Janaya says.

These teens aren’t chasing TikTok trends, they are making their own within their friends.

“I had fun trying to teach one of them,” Daniel said.

Thought their playlist leans more toward pop and modern hits, they are not afraid to swing, spin and jive to rock’n roll tracks, especially in the lead-up to their first national competition.

The juniors are heading to New Zealand Junior Nationals in Porirua this Easter, a major milestone for the Bay club, which is celebrating its 35th birthday in May.

Janaya hits the dance floor with Daniel at the Hawke's Bay Rock 'n Roll Club.

President Paula Devonshire says it’s the first time in more than a decade that Hawke’s Bay has juniors competing at that level.

She says rock ‘n’ roll is more niche today.

“It’s hard work ... People are very busy nowadays.

“RnR clubs across the country have been struggling post-Covid as their member base is generally older and people are being more careful.”

She encourages young people across the Bay to take a cue from these teens and give the dance floor a spin.

“If you can count to 6, you can learn rock ‘n roll!”