Hawke’s Bay teens swap TikTok for rock’ n roll dances

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Daniel Richards, 12, with Janaya Sutton, 12, beside Nikkita Sutton, 13, and Tiari Devonshire, 14, (on the top right) are among a rare generation bringing back the groove of 1950s rock ' n ' roll in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Supplied

While most teens are busy learning the latest TikTok choreography, a group of young dancers in Hawke’s Bay is spinning to a different beat - the timeless rhythm of rock’ n roll.

Tiari Devonshire, 14, Nikkita Sutton, 13, Janaya Sutton, 12, and Daniel Richards, 12, are part of a rare generation of youth embracing the 1950s-style partner dance, often thanks to family ties.

“I started last year when my mum wanted a dance partner,” Daniel said.

Tiari was practically born into it.

“My mum has been dancing since before I was born, so I’ve always gone to dances,” she said.

Tiari holds Nikkita in a classic rock 'n' roll pose.
Sisters Nikkita and Janaya were encouraged by their grandparents, long-time members of the Hawke’s Bay Rock ‘n’ Roll Club.

They said they “enjoyed” the dance from the start and even proudly share their videos with their friends.

“My friends think it’s pretty cool. They ask questions and ask to see what I do, so I show them my videos,” Janaya says.

These teens aren’t chasing TikTok trends, they are making their own within their friends.

“I had fun trying to teach one of them,” Daniel said.

Thought their playlist leans more toward pop and modern hits, they are not afraid to swing, spin and jive to rock’n roll tracks, especially in the lead-up to their first national competition.

The juniors are heading to New Zealand Junior Nationals in Porirua this Easter, a major milestone for the Bay club, which is celebrating its 35th birthday in May.

Janaya hits the dance floor with Daniel at the Hawke's Bay Rock 'n Roll Club.
President Paula Devonshire says it’s the first time in more than a decade that Hawke’s Bay has juniors competing at that level.

She says rock ‘n’ roll is more niche today.

“It’s hard work ... People are very busy nowadays.

“RnR clubs across the country have been struggling post-Covid as their member base is generally older and people are being more careful.”

She encourages young people across the Bay to take a cue from these teens and give the dance floor a spin.

“If you can count to 6, you can learn rock ‘n roll!”

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

