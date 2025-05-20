The incident happened during a cycle race in Hawke's Bay.

Police have arrested an 18-year-old ute passenger and charged him with assault with a weapon for throwing glass bottles at cycle race riders near Hastings.

The Ramblers Cycling Club meeting on Saturday, April 19, was called off when at least one of the occupants of a black ute was seen throwing bottles from the vehicle towards participants in the council-sanctioned cycle race on Mutiny Rd in Poukawa.

An 11-year-old was hit by a bottle thrown from the ute and fell from their bike. Fortunately, they were not seriously injured.

Police said on Tuesday an 18-year-old man in the ute had now been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and is due to appear in Hastings District Court on Friday, May 23.

The black ute had also been seized, a spokesperson said, and police are following lines of inquiry to speak with the driver.