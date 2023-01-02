Jasmine Herlt, a Canadian human rights lawyer, and her husband Doug Steiner, a technology innovator and entrepreneur, have shortlisted Hawke's Bay as a place to come. Photo / Supplied

Jasmine Herlt, a Canadian human rights lawyer, and her husband Doug Steiner, a technology innovator and entrepreneur, have shortlisted Hawke's Bay as a place to come. Photo / Supplied

Hawke’s Bay is aiming to attract successful innovators, investors and entrepreneurs from around the world in a bid to inject new ideas and funding into the region.

In 2022, Hastings District Council created a 45-minute video with help from David France, Nicky Solomon and Dominic Salmon of 3R Group to attract investors through the world-leading Immigration NZ programme, the Edmund Hillary Fellowship - an exchange that allows investors to earn points towards permanent residency.

Council economic development manager Lee Neville said worldwide talent could support local businesses keen to “go global” or establish their own business in areas such as technology, food and beverage and the environment.

Having watched the video presentation, Canadian technology innovator and entrepreneur Doug Steiner, an EHF Fellow, and wife Jasmine Herlt, a human rights lawyer, shortlisted Hawke’s Bay for a visit.

Speaking from Toronto, Steiner said the couple will come to Hawke’s Bay in February before making a final decision later in the year on where to settle. On a visit in October they also spent time in the other regions on their shortlist - Auckland, Tauranga, Wellington, Nelson and Christchurch.

Neville will set up visits with local businesses which could benefit the couple’s involvement. Other Edmund Hillary Fellows who are preparing to make significant contributions are also being encouraged to come to Hawke’s Bay.

INZ offered a three-year Global Impact Visa as part of the EHF programme between 2016 and 2020. Fellows contribute to communities and the economy in New Zealand, and can earn points to become permanent residents. Covid-19 restricted the entry of many of the fellows until this year.

Steiner said the couple’s decision criteria included weather, air travel frequency to Auckland and Wellington for connecting flights back to Canada and specialist medical provisions, along with a desire to support indigenous economic and social enterprises.

“We are coming to New Zealand with the specific purpose to contribute to the economy and society. We’ve both done considerable work in our home country, and decided it was time for a change.

“We now need to decide what area we can contribute to the most, as well as feel comfortable and connected to the community we intend to serve. "

Steiner has started, run, and sold a number of technology businesses in the US and Canada, and has consulted on the use of behavioural economics to change consumer and business stakeholder behaviour.

He has also advised firms in finance, government, media and technology in optimisation of business models using technology and researched methods that enhance decision methodologies.

He already sees opportunities in technology and creating efficiencies within businesses and local government in Hawke’s Bay.

“My last two years in Canada were spent during Covid helping local government design and implement economic growth and innovation strategies both to attract capital investment and help make local government more efficient.

“They have been innovative solutions for civic problems I’d like to try and introduce in places like Hawke’s Bay; such as crowd-sourcing solutions and offering prizes for innovation. These have been very successful, are inexpensive, and promote civic engagement from citizens.

“I’d like to know what the big problems are in Hastings or Napier that you are dealing with and are complicated to solve. This is what excites me and is the best use of my problem-solving skills.

“And I’m not unique, I am only one of 528 innovators, investors and entrepreneurs from over 50 countries that are committed to New Zealand as a base camp for global impact within the EHF Fellowship.”

EHF was initially designed to get fellows and Kiwis to collectively work on solving pressing issues facing humanity. It has a focus on climate action (including sustainable housing, renewable energy and cleantech solutions), regenerative agriculture and food, aerospace and future transportation, consumer software and ICT, investment and venture capital, film/media/storytelling, education and youth leadership, and Māori and Pasifika led initiatives.

“I’m a tech entrepreneur, but other fellows have expertise in almost every industry; aerospace, agtech, regenerative farming, artificial intelligence, public transport systems - even micro issues such as solving bike theft and mineral rights on the Moon,” Steiner said.

“The EHF Fellowship has the deepest talent and most dedicated members of any community I’ve ever been involved in.”

As of 2021, fellows have invested over $21 million directly into at least 91 NZ businesses, addressing a high-risk capital gap, as well as helping raise $239m in capital for Kiwi businesses, and helping startups to grow globally with at least three new venture funds directed towards Kiwi startups.