Nationally, BRANZ estimates that 40% to 50% of New Zealand’s total waste to landfill is from construction and demolition sources.
Based on data supplied by Winstone Wallboards, it’s estimated that up to 840 tonnes of plasterboard waste generated in the region annually could be recycled.
The trial is led by Hastings District and Napier City Councils’ waste minimisation lead Geoff Gibson, and is a partnership with Winstone Wallboards, Central Environmental, and local building supply merchants, Carters, ITM, Mitre 10, and Placemakers.
Together, they’ve rolled out the straightforward but highly effective bag-based system that collects clean GIB plasterboard offcuts.
Gibson said what sets this trial apart is its simplicity and how easily it integrates into everyday site practices.