Royston Health trust chair Jacqui Gray with HBCFCT commercial and partnerships manager Greg Howie watch children learning to swim at the Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre in Hastings.

A year-long water safety and learn to swim pilot programme created by the Hawke’s Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust (HBCFCT) and funded by Royston Health Trust will save lives and improve health and wellbeing outcomes, says HBCFCT commercial and partnerships manager Greg Howie.

Greg says 6000 primary school students aged from 5 to 13 years will get free access to the learn to swim and water safety programme.

“Our research has found there’s a significant gap and therefore a risk to life by not teaching broader water safety skills at the same time as learning to swim.

“We know that many children get taught to swim in a pool to varying confidence levels but aren’t taught the risks of swimming, especially in open waters such as the sea, rivers and lakes, all of which Hawke’s Bay is renowned for,” Greg said.

In 2021 there were six preventable drowning fatalities in Hawke’s Bay. This summer has also been marred by tragic drownings.

“This is a ground-breaking programme that undoubtedly will save lives and we are thrilled that Royston Health Trust is keen to partner with us to ensure that as many children as possible get access to the programme at no cost.”

Howie said primary and intermediate schools across Hawke’s Bay have been invited to participate, with the first intake at the Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre in Hastings starting in the first school term. Already over 3000 students are enrolled.

Children will receive eight lessons over eight weeks, with a focus on being comfortable underwater and floating independently, along with basic front and backstroke techniques.

All students will receive a National Water Safety Achievement Certificate and students starting the programme in Year 3 will get an achievement for five years up to year 8. It is hoped that the one-year pilot project will become a multi-year programme.

Schools are asked to enrol by emailing a registration of interest to contact Ally Hislop ally@hbcfct.org.nz