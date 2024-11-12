“Your words will never be enough for survivors, we’ve had decades of hearing words like that,” he said, in response to an apology from the heads of government agencies.

“[There is] a long way to go before changes can put it right, and I just want to say we can’t wait until next year [for redress] because people are dying every day without any kind of restitution.”

Pukeora survivor Gary Williams was the first survivor to speak at the apology event at Parliament. Photo / Supplied

Flaxmere-based survivor Malcolm Richards was a victim at the notorious Lake Alice child and adolescent unit in Manawatū-Whanganui, and was an integral figure during the Royal Commission process.

Richards recently underwent a triple bypass heart operation and was unable to attend the public apology, as he recovers at home.

“I would have liked to have been there to support all of the survivors that have supported me and the ones that I bullied to speak up at the Royal Commission and generally to have been there for that, not to hear the words the Prime Minister is saying because they don’t have any meaning to me,” he said.

“It is empty and meaningless words that have got no actions to back it up. There is no redress.

“They gave our legal fees back but they haven’t inflation-adjusted them, so they are trying to keep everything to the minimum amount they have to do.”

Malcolm Richards was unable to attend the apology after undergoing life-saving heart surgery. Photo / RNZ

He said financial redress could not be done as a group settlement process, and must be done as a “one-on-one” process between survivor and the state.

Napier survivor Claude Thomas, 83, suffered shocking physical abuse at schools about 70 years ago, including in Hawke’s Bay, simply because he was left-handed.

While at Eskdale School, he was hit in the side of his head so hard by a teacher that it burst his eardrum, for using his left hand to write. He has lost hearing in that ear.

Thomas watched the apology from his home and said it “doesn’t change anything” without reparation.

He said the abuse had a lot of ramifications for his relationships as an adult, including his inability to trust others, and left him as “an angry person”.

He said it had also ultimately cost him financially.

The Government offered survivors of abuse free travel and a night’s accommodation if they wanted to attend the public apology in Wellington, or a related event in other major centres.

Christopher Luxon making an official apology for abuse in state care. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Thomas registered to go to Wellington, but claimed he never received a confirmation letter and plans.

He said he was called by a taxi company at 3.48pm on Monday saying they were outside to take him to the airport, but it was too short notice and he could not make it.

The Crown Response Unit, for the abuse in care inquiry, told Hawke’s Bay Today they had sent emails to Thomas about the travel plans.

Luxon, inside the House of Representatives, offered the public apology and thanked the more than 2400 victims who bravely shared their testimonies during the royal commission. He also announced a $32 million boost to an existing redress system.

He said “to all of you I am sorry” and “I have read your stories and I believe you”.

“You deserved so much better and I am deeply sorry.”

Opposition Leader Chris Hipkins said politics would be put aside and both major parties would work together on financial redress for victims.

“There will be a big bill but it is nothing compared to the debt that we owe those survivors, and it must not be the reason for any further delay.”

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.



