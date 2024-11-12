Napier man Claude Thomas suffered physical abuse at schools for being left-handed. Photo / Warren Buckland
Hawke’s Bay survivors of abuse in state care say “words will never be enough” and are “empty and meaningless” without financial redress, following the Government’s public apology.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon offered an official apology in Parliament on Tuesday to the thousands of victims of abuse in state care, as a response to the damning Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care for state and faith-based institutions.
Richards recently underwent a triple bypass heart operation and was unable to attend the public apology, as he recovers at home.
“I would have liked to have been there to support all of the survivors that have supported me and the ones that I bullied to speak up at the Royal Commission and generally to have been there for that, not to hear the words the Prime Minister is saying because they don’t have any meaning to me,” he said.
“It is empty and meaningless words that have got no actions to back it up. There is no redress.
“They gave our legal fees back but they haven’t inflation-adjusted them, so they are trying to keep everything to the minimum amount they have to do.”
He said financial redress could not be done as a group settlement process, and must be done as a “one-on-one” process between survivor and the state.
The Government offered survivors of abuse free travel and a night’s accommodation if they wanted to attend the public apology in Wellington, or a related event in other major centres.
Thomas registered to go to Wellington, but claimed he never received a confirmation letter and plans.
He said he was called by a taxi company at 3.48pm on Monday saying they were outside to take him to the airport, but it was too short notice and he could not make it.
The Crown Response Unit, for the abuse in care inquiry, told Hawke’s Bay Today they had sent emails to Thomas about the travel plans.
Luxon, inside the House of Representatives, offered the public apology and thanked the more than 2400 victims who bravely shared their testimonies during the royal commission. He also announced a $32 million boost to an existing redress system.
He said “to all of you I am sorry” and “I have read your stories and I believe you”.