Hawke's Bay Summer Solstice concert has all-star Kiwi lineup

The Summer Solstice annual concert this Saturday is set to kick off the festive season at the Hawke's Bay Racing Centre.

The concert features an all-star Kiwi lineup with the likes of The Black Seeds, Sola Rosa, Mild Orange, Aroha & Tali, Dolphin Friends as well as Hawke's Bay artists Scarlett Eden, Mia Jay & DJ Soph.

The atmosphere and setting last year, headlined by Shapeshifter, was unique and compelling with a professional feel. It has a festival vibe with a single stage, multiple bars featuring a great selection of beverages, a variety of local food vendors and seven hours of a variety of live music.

The venue has all the comforts – shaded seating in the grandstand, extensive grass lawns, spacious indoor/outdoor flows and plenty of amenities.

The organisers have taken care of every detail possible, which is no surprise given their extensive 30-year-plus combined experience in events.

The concert is developed and managed entirely by Hawke's Bay locals, with a strong focus on showcasing live talent from around New Zealand alongside some of Hawke's Bay rising talent, while offering the best in Hawke's Bay hospitality for a complete event experience.

The lineup covers every major city in New Zealand and brings together seven sonically diverse acts covering rock, reggae, pop, funk, nu-jazz, soul, r&b and electronica under one roof.

Every act on the line-up is a major drawcard having performed extensively across venues and festivals around New Zealand. Throw in the fact that every act has released new music ahead of Summer Solstice, and you can expect performances armed with an arsenal of new and unreleased songs, as well as crowd favourites to keep you dancing all through the day.

For tickets and more info visit www.summersolstice.nz