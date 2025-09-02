“The Government says we are paid well, but we are not meeting the current cost of living,” Joy told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“I have got three kids and I can’t afford to pay for their childcare ... I send them when I’m working, but it’s a real struggle to manage.”

Joy said short staffing was leaving patients waiting longer.

“I’ve had patients waiting for hip replacements for over a year and they deteriorate their health, and they come for the second hip because they put more pressure on the other side. They get sicker and sicker.”

Hawke's Bay Hospital nurse Jilu Joy says her pay barely covers childcare. Photo / Rafaella Melo

Graduate nurse Andrew Miller said new nurses face unpaid transition work and were offered only part-time positions.

“New grads are being dropped down to 0.6 FTE. They’ve already worked hundreds of hours of labour unpaid, and then have to go on part-time,” he said.

Miller said better opportunities overseas are driving workers away.

“My sister is a nurse as well and she went to Australia. Within 10 months she’s earning more than I am ... and I think, ‘what am I doing here? What’s the point?’ Honestly, we deserve more respect.”

New graduate nurse Andrew Miller joined the strike calling for fairer conditions for those starting their careers. Photo / Rafaella Melo

Emergency nurse practitioner Sue Revell, who has more than 30 years’ experience, said the demands were “clear and urgent”.

“Safe staffing levels, a cost-of-living pay rise, and full employment of new graduate nurses,” she said.

“These are not luxuries. They are the foundations of a safe, effective and respected health system.”

Emergency nurse practitioner Sue Revell speaking to the crowd during the strike in Hastings. Photo / Rafaella Melo

Brown said striking would cause 2000 surgeries to be postponed and thousands of appointments disrupted.

He said the Government’s offer was fair, with new graduates to receive pay rises of $8337 by the end of June 2026, including step progression.

“Health New Zealand remains ready to negotiate in good faith,” Brown said.

“Step back from this strike and return to the bargaining table, and put patients first.”