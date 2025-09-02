“I’ve had patients waiting for hip replacements for over a year and they deteriorate their health, and they come for the second hip because they put more pressure on the other side. They get sicker and sicker.”
Graduate nurse Andrew Miller said new nurses face unpaid transition work and were offered only part-time positions.
“New grads are being dropped down to 0.6 FTE. They’ve already worked hundreds of hours of labour unpaid, and then have to go on part-time,” he said.
Miller said better opportunities overseas are driving workers away.
“My sister is a nurse as well and she went to Australia. Within 10 months she’s earning more than I am ... and I think, ‘what am I doing here? What’s the point?’ Honestly, we deserve more respect.”
Emergency nurse practitioner Sue Revell, who has more than 30 years’ experience, said the demands were “clear and urgent”.
“Safe staffing levels, a cost-of-living pay rise, and full employment of new graduate nurses,” she said.
“These are not luxuries. They are the foundations of a safe, effective and respected health system.”