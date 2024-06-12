An unusually-warm start to winter in Hawke’s Bay has seen some spring flowers blossom early such as daffodils, jonquils and tulips.

It comes as Hastings recorded what has now been confirmed as a new national temperature record for June, and the hottest ever recorded North Island winter temperature, with a reading of 25.7C on Monday.

Alfie’s Plant Barn in Hastings manager Marisa Thomson said some spring flower bulbs were “popping up early” due to the warmer weather for this time of year.

“A few of your spring flowering bulbs are peeking their heads up when they shouldn’t be just yet,” she said, of daffodils, jonquils and tulips.

“They are not staying dormant in the ground, normally it is colder which keeps them dormant.”

Jonquils blossoming, unusually, in early June at Taradale Cemetary in Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

She said some summer and autumn plants had also had an extended flowering period into the start of winter, such as salvias, which was unusual.

However, she said other plants were not faring as well, and appeared to have taken a hit from extended wet conditions during 2022 and 2023.

“We are seeing a lot of magnolias that were established that have just developed root rot for sitting in water-logged soil for too long, and a lot of people have lost established roses and daphnes,” she said, of customers coming in and buying new bulbs.

She said roses, daphnes and magnolias appeared to be the hardest hit, according to feedback from customers.

Plant Hawke’s Bay, which grows and sells mainly native plants, owner Marie Taylor said she had not noticed much difference in her plants due to the warmer weather.

Some Hawke’s Bay green thumbs have also shared they are still picking raspberries into early winter, which is unusual for the region.

Previously, the highest June temperature recorded in New Zealand was 25.4C on June 19, 1988, also in Hastings, based on Niwa records. Records for that Hastings station began in 1982.

Unwanted plant discovered in Hawke’s Bay

An aggressive plant species, considered to be a pest, has also just been discovered in Hawke’s Bay for the first time.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has discovered a plant called Senegal tea, which is native to South America, in Te Awa Mokotūāraro (Clive River) and the Karamu Stream.

Senegal tea, a pest plant, has been discovered in Hawke's Bay for the first time. Photo / HBRC

It forms bushes up to 1.5m tall and takes root on the edge of waterways, spreading fast and potentially blocking drains and causing flooding.

“Senegal tea becomes dormant over winter and dies back to its roots, then resprouts in spring,” Matt Short, from the regional council, said.

“With the plant already dying back in places, it’s important we use this small window to identify the scale of the spread.”

Short said the next few weeks were crucial to get on top of the pest plant, and people using the two waterways should be careful to check for any weed fragments on their boats and gear and to clean them thoroughly.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.