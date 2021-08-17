Hawke's Bay Soul Choir set to showcase year of tuning in

Hawke's Bay Soul Choir will be performing at arts venue Spaceship on Karamu Rd - on Saturday, August 28 from 7.30pm. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay Soul Choir's choirmaster Stephan Zebe is looking forward to showcasing the hard work his choir has put in over the past year.

The choir combines talent from all over the Bay in a rousing and inspiring programme

of soul, disco, gospel and Motown music from the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

Their largest public show so far, the concert – will be held at arts venue Spaceship on Karamu Rd on Saturday, August 28 at 7.30pm with DJ support from Chopper Reedz (Fat Freddy's Drop).

"Our singers come from Whirinaki in the north to Central Hawke's Bay in the south," Zebe

said.

"We gather together each Monday evening in Hastings to spend time rehearsing our favourite music from the likes of Marvin Gaye, Ray Charles and Earth Wind & Fire. We also span a range of ages and backgrounds – we have students, and retirees. Sometimes we sing in English, and other times in te reo Māori.

"In all cases we aim to present popular and accessible soul music that really celebrates love, life and freedom. It's a lot of fun for those singing, our live band, and our audience."

Zebe and his wife Gesa have both been involved in choir singing in their home country,

Germany, and have enjoyed bringing their special brand of choir – as well as some exciting musical arrangements – to Hawke's Bay.

Having rehearsed through various Covid-related restrictions (where regular practices were

held with chairs spaced metres apart), the choir held auditions for new members early this year, attracting fresh talent to their 60-strong pool of basses, tenors, altos and sopranos.

"I'm very proud of our choir for their hard work and stickability throughout the challenges of the last year," Zebe said.

"It's been especially nice to see friendships growing over this time, and a real choir community forming."

Alto and founding member, Fiona Fraser, says choir singing has proven benefits when it

comes to stress relief and cognitive function.

"It's been a great activity for me," she said.

"Socially, it's a fantastic group of men and women and I also believe it's helped me breathe better, it's promoted calm during some pretty tumultuous times and fostered a feeling of community. The musical programme is fun to sing and the audience always has a good experience, too."

The Hawke's Bay Soul Choir – supported by Hastings District Council's Creative

Communities – is available to book for private celebrations, and performs at festivals, for

charitable events and at rest homes in the region.

Tickets for the concert this month are on sale now ($20 plus booking fee) at

https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2021/hawkes-bay-soul-choir-at-spaceship/hastings