Moongazers were stunned with a stellar supermoon on Thursday evening. Photo Paul Taylor

Eager moongazers flocked to Hawke’s Bay beaches tonight to catch a glimpse of a rare blue supermoon that lit up the coastline.

The much-anticipated event drew crowds captivated by the massive glowing orb as it rose over the eastern horizon.

Luckily, the weather seemed to play ball, with limited clouds allowing for a largely unobstructed view.

It was the biggest and brightest moon this year – and the second super-full moon to appear in a single calendar month.

The last blue supermoon was in 2009 and the next isn’t due until 2032.



