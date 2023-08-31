Eager moongazers flocked to Hawke’s Bay beaches tonight to catch a glimpse of a rare blue supermoon that lit up the coastline.
The much-anticipated event drew crowds captivated by the massive glowing orb as it rose over the eastern horizon.
Luckily, the weather seemed to play ball, with limited clouds allowing for a largely unobstructed view.
It was the biggest and brightest moon this year – and the second super-full moon to appear in a single calendar month.
The last blue supermoon was in 2009 and the next isn’t due until 2032.