Get out your black and white colours and support Hawke’s Bay in the latest cyclone relief fundraiser. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke’s Bay locals are donning black and white to show solidarity in a region recovering from the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle.

On April 6, Hastings District Council is inviting everyone to bust out their Hawke’s Bay colours for what they are calling “Hawke’s Bay Together in Black and White”.

This initiative aims to bring the Hawke’s Bay community together, united in both sadness and strength, to repair the region and support its people as well as being a way to fundraise a bit of money.

There are a number of ways people can get on board - from black and white mufti days to decorating shop fronts, tying ribbons around your letterbox, or simply wearing black and white to work for the day.

Started by local residents Sophie McHardy and Codee Wilkins, with assistance from HDC, all the region’s councils, schools, sports, and business organisations are working together to spread the message of togetherness, solidarity and support.

McHardy said that she felt the swell of camaraderie in her community and wanted to find a way for everyone to come together and show solidarity with others in the region as the journey to recovery unfolds.

“I was hearing stories from those working in response, in the days and weeks following the cyclone, who were seeing first-hand the devastation caused to people’s lives in Hawke’s Bay.

“I felt the need to do something to support our region and its people, bringing everyone together, whilst also providing a platform for people to continue to support the Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Fund Trust through donations,” she said.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the council was pleased to be involved.

“We want to help our communities any way we can, big or small, so supporting this initiative was an easy decision.

“Our councillors and staff will proudly wear black and white on Thursday, April 6, to show our support.”

Donations can be made to any of the regional cyclone-related funds.

To donate to the Hawke’s Bay Relief Fund Trust, text GIVE to 2923 to make an instant $3 donation.

For more information and updates check out the Hawke’s Bay Together in Black and White website: www.hawkesbaytogether.co.nz











