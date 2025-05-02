Hawke’s Bay residents can expect the cold weather to continue into the weekend, while rain will linger in exposed areas such as Wairoa and Mahia.
MetService meteorologist Katie Hillyer said the conditions across the North Island were set to ease, but the wet weather would continue to stick around in Hawke’s Bay.
“The strong southerly winds and rain pushing up into southern exposed areas and the east coast are set to continue until Sunday morning.”
Saturday’s daytime temperatures are expected to reach a high of 16C and low of 8C.