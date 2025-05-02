“The closer to the coast, the stronger the winds are going to be,” Hillyer said.

The weather is expected to ease on Sunday, with showers and wind set to die down.

Temperatures would remain similar to Saturday’s, but were expected to drop even lower on Monday, with a high of 15C during the day and 4C overnight and clear skies.

“The cloud tends to act as a little blanket keeping it warm overnight, but without that cloud there into Monday, it will get colder.”

She said residents in Mahia and Wairoa could expect the most rainfall on Saturday morning, and showers would continue into the day.

“It is nothing to raise alarm bells about.”

“They tend to cop a lot in these southerly flows”

Despite the cold weather, snow in the ranges was unlikely.

“We are definitely on the cooler trends now, and need to be expecting more of these cooler temperatures into winter.”

