Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay set for cold weekend weather

Michaela Gower
By
Multimedia Journalist, Hawke's Bay Today·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Heather Keats updates the powerful system battering New Zealand, bringing floods, snow, extreme wind and widespread disruption. Video / NZ Herald, MetService, Vanessa Weenink

Hawke’s Bay residents can expect the cold weather to continue into the weekend, while rain will linger in exposed areas such as Wairoa and Mahia.

MetService meteorologist Katie Hillyer said the conditions across the North Island were set to ease, but the wet weather would continue to stick around in Hawke’s Bay.

“The strong southerly winds and rain pushing up into southern exposed areas and the east coast are set to continue until Sunday morning.”

Rain is expected around Hawke's Bay over the weekend.
Rain is expected around Hawke's Bay over the weekend.

Saturday’s daytime temperatures are expected to reach a high of 16C and low of 8C.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The closer to the coast, the stronger the winds are going to be,” Hillyer said.

The weather is expected to ease on Sunday, with showers and wind set to die down.

Temperatures would remain similar to Saturday’s, but were expected to drop even lower on Monday, with a high of 15C during the day and 4C overnight and clear skies.

“The cloud tends to act as a little blanket keeping it warm overnight, but without that cloud there into Monday, it will get colder.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She said residents in Mahia and Wairoa could expect the most rainfall on Saturday morning, and showers would continue into the day.

“It is nothing to raise alarm bells about.”

“They tend to cop a lot in these southerly flows”

Despite the cold weather, snow in the ranges was unlikely.

“We are definitely on the cooler trends now, and need to be expecting more of these cooler temperatures into winter.”

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.

Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today