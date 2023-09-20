Napier is forecast to reach 26C on Thursday, breaking the previous MetService September record of 25.9C that has stood since 1998. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke’s Bay’s heat this week could break temperature records that have stood for 25 years in the region and briefly make it the hottest part of the country.

MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie said Thursday would be the hottest day this week, with Napier and Hastings expected to reach a high of 26 degrees Celsius and Wairoa expected to reach 27C.

“That is 10 degrees above average or near enough,” Baillie said.

MetService’s September record high temperature for Napier is 25.9C.

Baillie said if the forecast temperature is reached, a record that has stood for a quarter of a century would be broken.

“That record has stood since 1998, it is 25 years old, that record.”

Baillie said the Friday temperature was set to drop back down slightly, but MetService still expected a high of 24C.

He said these temperatures meant Hawke’s Bay would be the hottest part of the country on Thursday and Friday.

“Up until Saturday, your maximums will be above most other places,” Baillie said.

“Saturday is still 22C. It is very warm overnight Friday, only going down to about 15C. That is about eight degrees above average.”

“It will be quite different after some quite cold nights over the last couple of months.”

The hot weather continues after a month of reduced rainfall, sunny days and reduced soil moisture.

The prolonged dry weather has raised some concerns about when the next drought is coming and what that might look like for Hawke’s Bay.

Baillie said a cold front coming through on Saturday night and Sunday would drop the region’s maximum temperatures back down to the mid-teens.

