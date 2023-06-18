Lindisfarne College halfback Tom Baines scores in a tackle but Feilding High went-on to win 38-17 in a Central North Island Schools match in Hastings on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Napier Boys’ High School First XV suffered their first loss in this year’s Super 8 schoolboys rugby with Tauranga Boys’ College claiming the Joe Schmidt Trophy with a 25-21 win.

Playing in treacherous conditions, the home side scored a converted try late in the first half to make it 15-7 at the turn.

With a first half try to flanker Angus Prouting with the first of three conversions by first five-eighths Luke Thomas, Napier fought back well and with tries to second five-eighths CJ Mienie and hooker Troy Thomas took the lead at 21-18 after a significant period on attack and with about 15 minutes remaining.

Tauranga stole the game with a try from the second phase after a scrum inside the last two minutes.

Napier had won their first three games and next Saturday, in Napier, play Hamilton BHS who maintained their unbeaten record with a 40-7 win over Rotorua BHS in a game which was also a Moascar Cup defence in Hamilton.

In Hastings, Hastings BHS had their first win in three Super 8 matches this season, beating Gisborne BHS 26-19, after leading 14-0 early and 21-5 at halftime.

No 8 Shaun McNaughten scored two tries, with one each to hooker Joseph Lilo-Iosefo and fullback Mokau Lambert, who also kicked three conversions.

The Super 8 focus will be on Hawke’s Bay next Saturday, with Napier hosting Hamilton BHS and Hastings hosting Rotorua Boys.

In the Central North Island Schools competition, Lindisfarne College hosted co-ed school Feilding High School in Hastings, with former Chiefs Super Rugby and Hawke’s Bay Magpies NPC midfield back Andrew Horrell this year joining former Lindisfarne pupil, France Under-21 representative and Paris and La Rochelle French Top 14 competition prop Laurent Simutoga in the coaching team.

Lindisfarne were competitive for much of the time before the visitors took charge and won 38-17, with tries to prop Sam Rasmussen and halfback Tom Baines, with a penalty and two conversions to second five-eighths Jack Brittin.

Lindisfarne tryscorer Tom Baines' anguish as visitors and eventual winners Feilding High score another try. Photo / Paul Taylor

It was 14-10 to Feilding at halftime, Simutoga saying Feilding’s ability with the offload became difficult to stop, leading to the slight blowout in the score.

Horrell has been focused on his Hawke’s Bay Regional Council job since his last game seven years ago and has no connection to Lindisfarne other than taking on the backs-coaching role he took up this year as he looked “to get back into the game”, and says he enjoying the experience, two training sessions twice a week and matches on Saturdays.

Also in the CNI competition, St John’s College Hastings was heavily beaten in Hamilton by St John’s College Hamilton.