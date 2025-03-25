- Central Hawke’s Bay College reports positive experiences with its new school lunch supplier, despite initial scepticism.
- Assistant principal Ed Breen says meals are hot, timely, and enjoyed by students, with minimal waste.
- The school receives 514 lunches daily, with meals like beef rissoles and butter chicken delivered by 11am.
While some schools around the country are decrying the new school lunches, one Hawke’s Bay high school says students are enjoying the lunches, with any issues being chalked up to “teething issues”.
Central Hawke’s Bay College in Waipukurau has been involved with the school lunch programme since its inception in 2020, initially receiving its meals from a supplier in Havelock North. Assistant principal Ed Breen was a big fan of the old model and was sceptical that the new model would work for his school.
“But I have been pleasantly surprised,” Breen told Hawke’s Bay Today.
“Things have always arrived on time, the meals have been hot, the students really enjoy the snacks that come with it, and we’ve got very little waste.”