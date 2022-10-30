Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay sailor Hayden Percy is now a Blokart world champion

Hawkes Bay Today
By Hamish Bidwell
3 mins to read
Hawke's Bay builder Hayden Percy is still getting to grips with becoming a Blokart world champion. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay builder Hayden Percy is still getting to grips with becoming a Blokart world champion. Photo / Paul Taylor

Many of us struggle to be good at one thing.

Try as we might, a lack of talent or perseverance inevitably prevents us from ever quite realising our imagined potential.

Self-employed Hawke's Bay builder Hayden

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today