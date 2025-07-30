Hawke’s Bay Magpies flanker and lock Frank Lochore is seizing opportunities on and off the rugby field, thanks to his determination and the Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation.
Having recently signed with the NEC Green Rockets in Japan and named forward of the year in American Major League Rugbyfor time spent with the Utah Warriors, the grandson of the late All Blacks legend Sir Brian Lochore said it was always a goal to play professional rugby.
Yet off the field, he had other passions to pursue in the form of a trade, which he achieved with the help of his employer and the Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation (BCITO) sports programme.
“I wanted to be a rugby player, but I also wanted to be a builder and to be currently doing both is pretty awesome,” Lochore said.
He got an apprenticeship with Schaw Building straight out of high school and talked about the importance of following both dreams.
“A lot of rugby players these days don’t have stuff behind them because they make rugby [a career] so early and find it hard when they have to leave the game.
“You never know when your last game might happen, and to have [a] career-ending injury and all of a sudden you’re back on the tools.”
National business development advisor for BCITO sport, Jeremy Benton, said the sports programme is designed to connect school leavers with apprenticeships through sports clubs and to help retiring athletes transition into new careers.