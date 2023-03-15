Hawke’s Bay restaurants cooking up a storm to raise cyclone relief funds

Chef Al Brown is the mastermind behind Cooking up a Storm, a dinner event to raise funds for those affected by the cyclone.

The hospitality industry has cooked up a scheme to help those impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Masterminded by Al Brown and supported by the Restaurant Association, the plan is for New Zealand to come together for a huge dinner party, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Mayoral Relief Funds and a portion to hospitality whānau.

More than 150 restaurants across the country have signed up to be a part of Cooking Up a Storm, including 10 in Hawke’s Bay.

Restaurant doors will open on Monday, March 20 at 6.30pm, with dinner served at 7pm.

Participating restaurants will serve a two-course comfort food menu for a set price of $69.

“We are attempting to create the country’s biggest-ever dinner party, with the whole hospitality community coming together to do good and help those in need,” Brown said.

His vision for menus is about simplicity, focusing on favourites and comfort food to nurture the nation’s soul through its stomachs.

“It’s one sitting, with a two-course set menu, just like you were coming around to a friend’s place for dinner.

“It’s about comfort food and bringing like-minded folk around a table for the evening. Essentially we’re emulating what is happening in the affected regions, where sitting around a table and having a kai is bringing people together to support, listen and be there for each other.

“I know times are still bloody tough for many in our beloved hospitality industry, but we still need to think about others and the role we play in the community.

“We’d like to show that as a whole industry, we can help make a difference and give back in a meaningful way.”

Diners can book their table by going to: www.cookingupastorm.org.

Bay restaurants taking part