A video by NASA shows all the stages of the lunar eclipse. Video / NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio

Hawke’s Bay residents can expect a clear view of the “blood moon” on Friday evening.

The lunar eclipse will begin at 7.38pm, peak between 8pm and 8.30pm, and end at 11pm.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth blocks the sun’s light by passing in front of the moon.

As the moon rises over Hawke’s Bay on Friday evening, residents can expect to see a reddish hue as it goes into a lunar eclipse.

Bruce Ngataierua, director of the Holt Planetarium in Napier, says the “blood moon” will begin as the moon rises at 7.38pm, reach totality between 8pm and 8.30pm, and end at 11pm.

“A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth blocks the sun’s light by passing in front of the moon,” says Ngataierua.

“According to Nasa, some sunlight will still pass through Earth’s atmosphere and reach the moon’s surface during an eclipse, giving it a striking and dim red glow.