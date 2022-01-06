Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Hawke's Bay residents pick ... Hawke's Bay for their camping holidays

3 minutes to read
Holidaymakers from Ōtāne, James "Cooky" Kent, Dyana Blackwell and Laila Kent, haven't had to travel too far to have fun in the sun with their green machine. Photo / James Pocock

Holidaymakers from Ōtāne, James "Cooky" Kent, Dyana Blackwell and Laila Kent, haven't had to travel too far to have fun in the sun with their green machine. Photo / James Pocock

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock

Holidaymakers at Te Awanga campsite have noticed an odd trend this year - a lot of the people alongside them are only a few kilometres from their own homes.

When Hawke's Bay Today visited campsite

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.