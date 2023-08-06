Local plumber George Wrenn (centre) receiving the top prize at the local branch of Plumbing World Young Plumber of the Year.

Hawke’s Bay plumber George Wrenn was shocked when he won the local branch of the Plumbing World Young Plumber of the Year (YPOTY) in July.

Wrenn came out on top after competing against a group of Hawke’s Bay plumbers showing off their skills in 10 simple skills tests and an exam, and said he was surprised by how far in front he was.

Out of high school Warren tried his hand at sports, science at EIT and decided being back in a classroom was too much like high school and not for him.

He set his sights on getting a trade, gave plumbing a go, and has now been working as a plumber for eight years.

Wrenn said he enjoyed competing at the branch event and explained each practical skill test was set up by different plumbing equipment suppliers, giving him the chance to check out various supplies he could be using in his day job.

When asked what his favourite skill test was, he laughed and said, “Hydroflow because I got a free pair of socks.”

Now the 27-year-old plumber from Bartholomew Plumbing is getting ready to represent Hawke’s Bay at the regional section of Plumbing World’s Young Plumber of the Year in Palmerston North on September 28.

Wrenn said he is excited about the upcoming regional competition and hopes he can take that one out as well. When asked what he was doing to prepare for the competition, he simply said, “Doing my job.”

The Hawke’s Bay man, other branch winners from across the central North Island and two wild cards will undertake more challenging practical exercises, with the winners of the regional competition to fight it out at the grand final in Hamilton on November 15.

Plumbing World New Zealand CEO Rob Kidd explained the competition is a way to showcase plumbing as a career and attract new people to the trade.

“There are more than 8000 people working as plumbers, gasfitters and drain layers in New Zealand, but it’s not enough to meet demand.

“The current workforce does not have the capacity to keep up with the normal workload, let alone the extensive repair work resulting from the recent natural disasters,” Kidd said.

If local man Wrenn makes it through regionals and to national he will receive a number of prizes that will give him everything he needs to take his plumbing career to the next level.

The prize pool for the Young Plumber of the Year competition in 2023 promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the winner. Including over $80,000 in prizes up for grabs, a trip for two to Port Douglas, Prezzy Cards, subscriptions to industry magazines, and premium equipment.

In addition to the massive prize pool, the winners will receive a medal, certificate and NZPM RPS shares to commemorate their achievement and inspire them to continue their growth in the plumbing industry.