Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council 2025 election - will it be the cyclone that defines it?

Linda Hall
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
7 mins to read

The Puketapu Bridge, four months after Cyclone Gabrielle, was one of those destroyed in the Hastings District. The new Moteo-Puketapu Bridge opened in August.

The Puketapu Bridge, four months after Cyclone Gabrielle, was one of those destroyed in the Hastings District. The new Moteo-Puketapu Bridge opened in August.

It’s possible that Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s first election since Cyclone Gabrielle will be defined by both flood and fallout.

Those on the council when the 2023 cyclone hit now have the rare experience of leading their communities through a once-in-a-lifetime Civil Defence emergency.

But those pushing for a spot

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save