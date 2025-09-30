Hawke’s Bay Regional Council faces class action legal challenge over flooding

If the legal action was successful, Shand believed the council could end up being on the hook for the full $40 million in damage to residents’ property.
“This is a really good case brought by people who should get justice. We’re just trying to get the most effective method of getting justice for all of these people.
“The regional councils are insured for these sorts of events so there will be an insurer standing behind the regional council to pay anything that they’re liable to pay,” Shand said.
Wairoa’s mayor, Craig Little, was also keen to see the regional council held to account.
“So many people, their only hope that they’re clinging on to is that class action will win and they’ll be able to get some money back. Not to be better than they were, but just to get back to where they were ... that’s how much people are struggling,” he said.
HBRC responds
Hawke’s Bay Regional Council declined RNZ’s request for an interview, saying it would “respond through the court process”.
A spokesperson referred to last year’s review by Mike Bush.
“An independent review pointed to multiple factors contributing to the flooding, including high sea state, high tide, a river mouth in a less-than-optimal position and increased river flow,” the council said.
Since the 2024 flood, HBRC said it had been working to better maintain the Wairoa River Bar.
“HBRC has lowered the beach crest and continues to work with the Crown manager to look at options for the south side of Wairoa.
“We now have a concept design for a permanent structure - a groyne, that will make for a more permanent river opening. Detailed design and how it might be funded is yet to be determined,” said the council.
Class actions ‘empowering New Zealanders’
A lawyer who specialises in class actions told RNZ that over the past decade or so, this type of legal case had become more common.
“Class actions are an important feature of any legal system committed to providing access to justice, because they provide an option for those who cannot afford to litigate individually.
“Class actions empower New Zealanders to vindicate their legal rights and achieve meaningful redress for corporate or institutional misconduct,” said Fionnghuala Cuncannon, one of the founding partners of Cuncannon.
She added that they were not a silver bullet, but were an important part of the work that needed to be done to address access to justice in civil cases as they facilitated private enforcement of legal rights, complementing and supplementing the work of regulators.
Cuncannon said class actions were now steadily featuring as part of New Zealand’s legal system, and she had represented claimants in three class actions.
“Each of these class actions resulted in significant financial settlements being paid to claimants. Because of the time, cost, and energy required to bring an individual claim, claimants would not have achieved these outcomes but for the option to participate in the class action,” she said.
Cuncannon said in her experience, there were three things you needed to successfully bring a class action.