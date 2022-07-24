A graphic demonstrating how close to completion the Mitre 10 park and Hawke's Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust projects are. Photo / Supplied

More than one massive multimillion-dollar project has nearly reached completion on the rapidly growing grounds of the Mitre 10 Sports Park.

A 72-bed hostel intended as accommodation for sportspeople has been completed by Hawke's Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust.

It had its first tenants stay during the North Island Weightlifting Championships in June.

The highly anticipated $32 million Hawke's Bay Regional Aquatic Centre is on schedule and due to open in August.

Finally, these will be followed by the Mitre 10 Sports Park's own 2000sq m indoor cricket and boxing centre with additional carparking that will be completed in October.

"The new facilities collectively represent a $40m investment in the region's sporting infrastructure and make the park one of New Zealand's most substantial sporting villages," Mitre 10 Sports Park CEO Jock Mackintosh said.