Hawke’s Bay’s Regional Recovery Agency has confirmed the appointment of Ross McLeod as its new chief executive.

McLeod was previously the chief executive of Hastings District Council — a role he held until 2018, when he resigned to take up the role of general manager of Waverley Council in New South Wales, Australia.

He returned to Hawke’s Bay — and to Hastings District Council — in 2021 and now holds the role of director future growth with the council.

Blair O’Keeffe, independent chairman of the recovery agency’s oversight board, confirmed McLeod’s appointment will take effect from May 29.

“Ross comes to the Regional Recovery Agency with a huge amount of local Government experience from both here in New Zealand and overseas, and brings with him an extensive understanding of, and experience working with, the many key stakeholders from right across the region who will be critical to the delivery of a locally led recovery for Te-Matau-a-Māui Hawke’s Bay.”

O’Keeffe recognised the excellent leadership provided by the agency’s interim recovery manager, Keriana Brooking, and said the timing was now right for McLeod to step into the more permanent chief executive role.

McLeod said he was looking forward to starting.

“The Regional Recovery Agency has a critical role to play in the recovery, providing the co-ordination and assurance required to bring local authorities, government agencies, mana whenua, business, and community groups together to deliver a better future for Hawke’s Bay, and I look forward to continuing this important mahi in my capacity as chief executive.”

O’Keeffe said the appointment was a step forward for the agency as it transitions from an interim arrangement with limited resources, “to a small, but fully resourced and funded agency which can deliver on its mandate of ensuring there is a clear and comprehensive Regional Recovery Plan for Te-Matau-a-Maūi Hawke’s Bay”.

Further information on the Regional Recovery Agency can be found at hawkesbayrecovery.nz.