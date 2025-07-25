“A critical part of these repairs is establishing adequate grass cover. Mature grass is essential because it protects the stopbank from erosion caused by river flow.

“Without it, the stopbank weakens, and during a high-flow event, this can lead to significant erosion and potentially more serious consequences.”

They said the stopbanks are vital for everyone and that damage like this doesn’t just harm the stopbank – it weakens flood protection and wastes the community’s money.

Central Hawke’s Bay mayor Alex Walker said it defies belief.

“It’s so frustrating seeing the disrespect being shown to our flood protection after all we have been through,” Walker said.

The HBRC spokesperson said stopbanks were damaged regularly by people driving on them.

The extent of the damage depends on how wet the ground is and how the vehicle is driven.

“In this case, the side of the stopbank was repaired with topsoil and grass seed. We added bollards and chains to protect it at a cost of $4000.”

They said if they had sufficient evidence and the damage interfered with the integrity of the stopbank, they could take enforcement action.

“A fine in this case would be $300, but right now, we are developing a bylaw which, once approved by Council, will give us greater enforcement opportunities.

“For us, public education is key, so people understand their actions have a bigger impact on our region’s flood protection than what they can see.”

He said they had to spend time and money fixing the damage, taking resources away from other important maintenance and repair work.

“If you want to go exploring, take the backroads - do not carve your way through the region’s flood protection.”

The council encourages the community to report anyone driving on the stopbanks at info@hbrc.govt.nz.

“Photos or videos would be appreciated.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.