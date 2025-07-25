Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay ratepayers pay $4000 stopbank damage caused by 4WD vehicles

Linda Hall
By
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council spent $4000 repairing damage to a stopbank in Waipukurau, caused by a 4WD vehicle.

Damage to a stopbank caused by 4WD vehicles has cost Hawke’s Bay ratepayers $4000.

A Hawke’s Bay Regional Council ranger on a routine patrol came across the damage in Ford Rd, Waipukurau.

A council spokesperson said they were “gutted”.

“We’ve spent more than $25 million repairing stopbanks

Save