Hawke’s Bay quadruplets’ stay-at-home dad dies, donations page set up to help family

Brett Wills, top right, died at the weekend, leaving behind wife Joanne and their five children, including quadruplets born in 2022. Photo / Wills Family

A donations page has been set up for a Napier family with one-year-old quadruplets whose stay-at-home dad died on Sunday.

The Givealittle page opened to support Joanne Wills and her five children - three-year-old Peter and one-year-old quadruplets Jonathan, Oliver, Lucy and Esther - after the death of husband and dad Brett raised $11,440 as of 1pm Tuesday after it started Monday.

The cause of death is understood to be health reasons.

Joanne, a Hawke’s Bay Coastguard skipper and secretary, gave birth to the couple’s quadruplets at Wellington Hospital in August 2022.

The babies were 31 weeks and one day premature and birthed via a planned caesarean section without complications.

They were the first quadruplets born in New Zealand since 2018 and were believed to be only the second set born in the country in 20 years.

Brett passed away on Sunday according to a social media post from Joanne.

“We are all heartbroken, he was the most amazing loving and dedicated father and husband, and adored all his children,” the post reads.

“Unfortunately, his body became too weak and he could no longer cope and went to be with the Lord in the afternoon. He was a very humble and Godly man and will be dearly missed.”

The Givealittle page started by Hawke’s Bay Multiple Birth Club president Kate Rennie said Brett, as well as being a stay-at-home dad, was an active committee member of the club alongside his wife and an active member of his local church.