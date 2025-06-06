Judges noted the use of local materials, complemented by unique textures and colours across two buildings designed to mimic rural agriculture sheds. The project uses contrasting colour palettes across the food hub and office spaces to create an inviting, dynamic atmosphere.

The interior of Foodeast – Haumako by RTA Studio won the Interior Architecture award at the Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects’ Local Awards. Photo / Hazel Redmond

A double winner at the awards was the Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu by DCA Architects of Transformation and MOAA Architects in association, claiming an Education award and a Resene Colour award.

The Māori performing arts school in Hastings was noted by the jury as a place where architecture becomes a storyteller, weaving cultural narratives into the buildings using form, texture, and orientation.

The jury also noted the school’s sustainable systems, including solar panels, rainwater harvesting, and landscaping were integrated with purpose, reinforcing kaitiakitanga and a commitment to stewardship of the natural world.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu by DCA Architects of Transformation and MOAA Architects in association, claimed an award in the Education category and a Resene Colour award at the Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects’ Local Awards. Photo / Andy Spain

Sustainability criteria were added to the awards this year in recognition of their importance and to challenge architects to consider how their work contributes to broader social, cultural, and environmental outcomes.

Jury convenor of the awards and architect Hana Scott, of Scott Architects, said in addition to sustainability, one thread that ran through almost every project the jury visited was resilience, not just in design but in delivery.

“These buildings were realised through Covid lockdowns, material shortages, fluctuating costs, and for some the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle,” Scott said.

“The fact these projects came to fruition and their teams persevered through all of this is truly worth celebrating.”

Waiaroah - Heretaunga Water Discovery Centre by Designgroup Stapleton and Wayfinder Landscape Planning & Strategy in association was a winner in the Public Architecture category at the Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects’ Local Awards. Photo / Alex McVinnie

Other winners from Hawke’s Bay included:

Waiaroah – Heretaunga Water Discovery Centre by Designgroup Stapleton and Wayfinder Landscape Planning & Strategy in association was a winner in the Public Architecture category.

Hastings Boys’ High School by DCA Architects of Transformation and MOAA Architects in association won in the Education category.

Te Mānia by Stevens Lawson Architects won in the Hospitality category.

Te Mata House by Rowe Baetens Architecture won in the Housing category.

Customs Quay Ahuriri by RTA Studio won in the Housing - Multi Unit category.