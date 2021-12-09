Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay prisoners sew Christmas advent calendars, with treats

4 minutes to read
Cheryl Hall is the woman behind the sewing training of a team of five prisoners at HBRP. Photo / Supplied

By Sahiban Hyde

Men at Hawke's Bay Regional Prison have painstakingly sewed Christmas-themed decorations, advent calendars and table runners for local charities to distribute.

The so-called "Sewing Room Crew" made up of five men, with assistance from instructor

