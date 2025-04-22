Four Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison staff members were injured in two separate assaults at the prison on Sunday, Corrections says.
In the first incident, a prisoner used a sandwich press to assault a Corrections officer and threw hot water at three staff members.
Deputy Commissioner for Men’s Prisons Neil Beales told Hawke’s Bay Today pepper spray was used to control the situation, and extra staff responded immediately.
Three staff were taken off-site for medical attention, but none required overnight hospitalisation and there were no serious injuries.
There was a suggestion sugar may have been mixed with the hot water that was thrown at staff members.