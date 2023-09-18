Pakowhai Rd suffered a spate of potholes in 2022. Hawke’s Bay has leapt from just two pothole damage compensation claims from its roads annually to 182 annually in the space of three years. Most claimants will struggle to get compensation. Photo / NZME

Pothole damage compensation claims have leapt in Hawke’s Bay from just two a year to 182 annually - in the space of just three years.

The 9100 per cent spike in claims over that period means Hawke’s Bay roads are now the second-worst region for potholes, behind only the Bay of Plenty.

Hastings driver Glenn Soeberg is one of those waiting to find out if his claim for compensation will be successful.

In June he was on his way to Hutt Hospital, where his sister was in critical care, when he was stranded between Waipawa and Waipukurau after hitting two potholes and damaging two tyres.

He said he initially made a claim for compensation with Waka Kotahi, but they had since referred him to roading contractor Higgins.

He estimates the damage to his tyres and wheel rims meant about $800 in costs.

He said he had filled out a form and was going to send it off and wait for a response.

" I haven’t heard of anyone else getting paid out,” Soeberg said.

Hastings driver Glenn Soeberg is still waiting to find out if his claim for compensation will be successful two and a half months after two of his tyres were popped by potholes on State Highway 2. Photo / Rachel Wise

The Bay of Plenty Times revealed that the stats are dire for those looking to receive compensation for damage caused by potholes.

Only 22 compensation claims have been paid out over three years from August 12, 2020 to August 12, 2023, while there have been 2200 claims made across the country in three and a half years from the start of 2020 to June 30, 2023.

Motorists can request compensation for damage to a vehicle, but Waka Kotahi or its contractors will only pay if they have not taken reasonable care to maintain the state highway network in good condition.

A Waka Kotahi spokesman said in a statement that Covid-19 alert level lockdowns in 2020 would have played a big part in the low number of compensation claims, while the East Coast was hit by a major weather event and a wet winter in 2021 which contributed to the first sharp increase.

The spokesman said Cyclone Gabrielle was a “major contributor” to the number of potholes on the Hawke’s Bay network.

“Since the cyclone, significant and sustained periods of heavy rainfall have also impacted the network. Water is the main contributing factor creating potholes,” he said.

“It also cut short the scheduled summer maintenance season earlier this year, resulting in fewer sections of the state highway resealed.”

He said Waka Kotahi had been able to secure additional resources from outside the region for pothole repairs in the past few months, ahead of its spring/summer maintenance programme.

“While our road crews are out daily working to fill these holes, we’re also encouraging road users to report the damage they see. Call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS to report issues,” he said.

He said road crews were carrying out “pre-seal” repairs across the network before the summer maintenance programme began.

“Pre-seal repairs include ensuring existing potholes are filled before resealing of state highways begin. Resealing sections of our network is the best way we can prevent cracks and subsequently potholes [from] forming,” he said.

“As the spring/summer maintenance season approaches, the forecast warmer, drier weather will enable us to carry out more permanent repairs on our network.”