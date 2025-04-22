Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay police officer charged with drink-driving offence

The police officer has been summonsed to appear in court. Photo / NZME

A Hawke’s Bay police officer has been charged with an alleged drink-driving offence over an incident on Good Friday.

A police spokeswoman said the officer was on leave and an internal employment investigation would be carried out.

The officer was off-duty and in their own vehicle when they were found “allegedly driving with excess breath alcohol”, the spokeswoman said.

“The officer has been summonsed to appear in court on a drink-driving-related charge, and has had their driver’s licence suspended for 28 days, as per legislative requirements.

“The officer is currently on leave and an internal employment investigation will also be undertaken.

“Police officers have the same employment and privacy rights as any other person and as such we will not be providing any further information.”

