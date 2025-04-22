The police officer has been summonsed to appear in court. Photo / NZME

A Hawke’s Bay police officer has been charged with an alleged drink-driving offence over an incident on Good Friday.

A police spokeswoman said the officer was on leave and an internal employment investigation would be carried out.

The officer was off-duty and in their own vehicle when they were found “allegedly driving with excess breath alcohol”, the spokeswoman said.

“The officer has been summonsed to appear in court on a drink-driving-related charge, and has had their driver’s licence suspended for 28 days, as per legislative requirements.