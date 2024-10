Lawrence Houia, 21, was last seen in Napier about 3pm on Thursday.

Police are searching for a man missing in the Hawke’s Bay.

Items belonging to him were found at 4.45pm north of the surf club at Waimarama Beach, police said today.

He may be in the Waimarama area.