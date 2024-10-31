Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay police investigating several firearms incidents

Hawkes Bay Today
Police responded to four incidents, the first one at 3pm on Wednesday and the most recent at 4am Thursday.

An investigation has been launched in Hawke’s Bay following several firearms incidents in the past 24 hours.

Police responded to four incidents, the first one at 3pm on Wednesday and the most recent at 4am today, police said in a statement.

Three of the incidents involved a firearm allegedly being discharged towards an address – two in Flaxmere, and one in Tamatea.

The fourth incident was an altercation in Ahuriri about 3.30pm yesterday, involving the occupants of two vehicles, where the parties presented baseball bats and other weapons at each other.

There were no reports of injuries.

Work was under way to determine if these incidents were linked.

Senior Sergeant Caroline Martin said there was no place for this violence in our communities and police were working hard to hold the offenders to account.

“We know incidents like this are distressing for the wider community, and we will have a visible presence in the Hawke’s Bay over the coming days while we investigate.

“Anyone who sees anything of concern is urged to please let us know immediately via 111 so we can respond accordingly.”

Anything of concern can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.


