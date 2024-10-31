Police responded to four incidents, the first one at 3pm on Wednesday and the most recent at 4am Thursday.

An investigation has been launched in Hawke’s Bay following several firearms incidents in the past 24 hours.

Police responded to four incidents, the first one at 3pm on Wednesday and the most recent at 4am today, police said in a statement.

Three of the incidents involved a firearm allegedly being discharged towards an address – two in Flaxmere, and one in Tamatea.

The fourth incident was an altercation in Ahuriri about 3.30pm yesterday, involving the occupants of two vehicles, where the parties presented baseball bats and other weapons at each other.

There were no reports of injuries.