Hawke’s Bay police: Have you seen Justin-Soul Christopher Su’a ?

Justin-Soul Su'a, wanted by police after the Hastings District Court's issuing of an arrest warrant relating to an assault. Photo / NZ Police.

Police are working to locate Hawke’s Bay man Justin-Soul Christopher Su’a who has a warrant to arrest in relation to a recent serious assault.

The warrant was issued in the Hastings District Court and police said in a statement Su’a was most likely to be in Hawke’s Bay or Palmerston North.

They said in a statement he is believed to be dangerous, should not be approached, and that anyone with information should contact police, on phone 111 if urgent or phone 105 if “after the fact”, although information could be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if necessary, noting the police file number 240720/2699.

He is around 180cm tall, of athletic build, and had long, curly hair, police said.