"A few minutes later the lady waved out to us, she was a bit embarrassed and believed that she was causing an inconvenience, but we told her that it was a much better outcome for everyone that we could find her quickly using the gear rather than more staff being deployed to search by sight only.
"She is a lovely lady who just got a bit disorientated when trying to find her way home."
It turned out the woman had gone for a walk into town, but had then gotten disoriented and lost.
She was located safe and well about 3.30pm.
WanderSearch (also known as Wandatrak) supports people living in the community who are at risk of going missing to live healthy active lifestyles.
It is deemed an essential health service by the Ministry of Health during the Covid-19 level 4 alert period.
The WanderSearch system provides at-risk people with a small device that can be tracked by police and trained volunteers using specialised equipment.
"WanderSearch devices are a fantastic tool that LandSAR and police can use to locate people who are high-risk," Chantrey said.
"If you have a loved one who is at high risk of going missing, such as an autistic child or a relative with dementia, it's a good idea to have a look at technology options which can help locate them quickly and safely."
The WanderSearch programme works in New Zealand and has an extensive network of LandSAR volunteer groups who undertake searches for the lost, missing or injured.