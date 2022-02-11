A woman with dementia became disoriented around Marine Pde, but was safely located by police. Photo / Ian Cooper

A woman with dementia became disoriented around Marine Pde, but was safely located by police. Photo / Ian Cooper

A missing woman with dementia has been located safe and well albeit a bit disoriented, with the aid of a search device.

The woman, in her 70s, went missing earlier this week.

Police received a report at 2.30pm on February 8 that the woman had failed to return to her Napier home after going for a walk that morning.

It was not known exactly how long she had been gone.

But Eastern District police Constable Andrew Chantrey said thankfully she used the WanderSearch system and kept the device on her.

The device can be a necklace/pendant, wrist strap or key ring.

Chantrey and another officer used the device to narrow down her location.

"We drove around with the tracker, and when it started indicating strongly in an area of the Marine Parade beach we tracked on foot as well," Chantrey said.

"A few minutes later the lady waved out to us, she was a bit embarrassed and believed that she was causing an inconvenience, but we told her that it was a much better outcome for everyone that we could find her quickly using the gear rather than more staff being deployed to search by sight only.

"She is a lovely lady who just got a bit disorientated when trying to find her way home."



It turned out the woman had gone for a walk into town, but had then gotten disoriented and lost.

She was located safe and well about 3.30pm.

WanderSearch (also known as Wandatrak) supports people living in the community who are at risk of going missing to live healthy active lifestyles.

It is deemed an essential health service by the Ministry of Health during the Covid-19 level 4 alert period.

The WanderSearch system provides at-risk people with a small device that can be tracked by police and trained volunteers using specialised equipment.

"WanderSearch devices are a fantastic tool that LandSAR and police can use to locate people who are high-risk," Chantrey said.

"If you have a loved one who is at high risk of going missing, such as an autistic child or a relative with dementia, it's a good idea to have a look at technology options which can help locate them quickly and safely."



The WanderSearch programme works in New Zealand and has an extensive network of LandSAR volunteer groups who undertake searches for the lost, missing or injured.

In most areas some members of the group have specific training in the WanderSearch system and in some areas also manage the programme including issuing and maintenance of the devices.

Furthermore there is a formal agreement between the police and Land Search and Rescue to provide search volunteers to assist police when required.

The same applies to some of the WanderSearch charitable trusts.