The 40kg German shepherd Taco and his handler, Constable Cam Gunn, feature as the February image of the 2026 Police Dog Trust Calendar. Photo / Sergeant Jane Dunn
Hawke's Bay Police dog Lacey strikes a pose for the 2026 Police Dog Trust Calendar.
Hawke’s Bay police dogs Taco and Lacey aren’t just catching offenders, they’re calendar material.
The two German shepherds feature in the 2026 Police Dog Trust Calendar, marking the 10th edition of the annual fundraiser celebrating the country’s four-legged crime-fighters.
Lacey, 4, has been “a bit of a celebrity” sincemaking the calendar.
“She’s not camera shy,” says her handler, Constable Cole Devenport.
“My passion is frontline policing, and I’m really passionate about the tactical space within the police as well. Dog handling was one of those dreams, and it’s a chance to work with your best mate and do what you love.”
Meanwhile, 3-year-old Taco has become something of a “poster dog”. His handler, Constable Cam Gunn, says Taco’s calendar fame has only added to his popularity.
“He’s got these collectible cards we give out for engagement. I’m not sure whether it’s his name or his nature, but people seem to love spending time with Taco.”
Gunn says Taco is full of energy, which serves him well in his role.
In his first week on the job, he successfully tracked an offender for nearly two and a half hours.
“Finding people that wouldn’t be found otherwise without the dog, that’s a pretty good reward,” Gunn says.
Taco can get very excited about his job. When Gunn turns on the siren in the van, Taco starts howling along.
That personality earned him the February spot in the new calendar, a shot showing the 40kg dog on Gunn’s shoulders. It looks effortless, but Gunn admits it took “a lot of setups behind the scenes”.
“I had to get someone else to lift him on my shoulders. It wasn’t effortless at all.”