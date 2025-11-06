Lacey strikes a pose for the 2026 Police Dog Trust Calendar. Photo / Senior Constable Deb Potter

Devenport and Lacey have been working together for nearly three years, and their bond extends well beyond work.

“It’s a full-time role,” he says.

“We start work together, finish our shift at home together, and spend our days off together too. She loves swimming in the river, so that’s something we do.”

Devenport says dog handling is more than a job.

“My passion is frontline policing, and I’m really passionate about the tactical space within the police as well. Dog handling was one of those dreams, and it’s a chance to work with your best mate and do what you love.”

Meanwhile, 3-year-old Taco has become something of a “poster dog”. His handler, Constable Cam Gunn, says Taco’s calendar fame has only added to his popularity.

“He’s got these collectible cards we give out for engagement. I’m not sure whether it’s his name or his nature, but people seem to love spending time with Taco.”

Constable Cam Gunn holding Taco's collectible card. Photo / Rafaella Melo

Gunn says Taco is full of energy, which serves him well in his role.

In his first week on the job, he successfully tracked an offender for nearly two and a half hours.

“Finding people that wouldn’t be found otherwise without the dog, that’s a pretty good reward,” Gunn says.

Taco can get very excited about his job. When Gunn turns on the siren in the van, Taco starts howling along.

That personality earned him the February spot in the new calendar, a shot showing the 40kg dog on Gunn’s shoulders. It looks effortless, but Gunn admits it took “a lot of setups behind the scenes”.

“I had to get someone else to lift him on my shoulders. It wasn’t effortless at all.”

Both Taco and Lacey are part of their handlers’ family routines.

“There’s not often a switch-off from work,” Gunn says.

“But we sign up for that and enjoy that part of it as well, knowing that the bond you build with your dog comes with those times that you aren’t always at work.

“They’re not pets, they’re partners. They support us in everything we do, and we support them in everything they do.”

From left, Cam Gunn with Taco, and Cole Devenport with Lacey. Photo / Rafaella Melo

The Police Dog Trust Calendar features 13 full-page photos and 26 smaller images of working police dogs and puppies from across Aotearoa. It costs $20 and can be pre-ordered on The Cop Shop website.

Proceeds go to the Police Dog Charitable Trust, which funds breeding, research and development to complement New Zealand Police investment.