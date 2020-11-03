Hawke's Bay police area commander promoted to district's top job

Hawke's Bay Police Area Commander Jeanette Park has been provisionally appointed to the role of Eastern District district commander.

Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster announced the decision yesterday.

Park replaces Tania Kura, who was recently promoted to Deputy Commissioner Leadership and Capability.

Coster said Park was a "terrific champion for NZ Police and places a huge importance on the welfare of our staff and the trust and confidence of our communities".

"She has prioritised and promoted diversity and continues to be a champion for women in police.

"I look forward to her being at the helm of this large and diverse district."

Park has been a police officer since 1991 and has held a variety of roles.

Most recently, she was Hawke's Bay Area Commander and led change with the opening of the new Hastings station and the demolition of the old Napier and Hastings stations.

Park also survived a shooting in the line of duty at Awahuri near Feilding in 2002, when teenager Daniel Luff shot and killed Detective Constable Duncan Taylor, and attempted to murder Park.

Luff was jailed for 17 years for the shootings.