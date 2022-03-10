Hawke's Bay poised for a wet week ahead from Sunday

Kayak fishers brave some nice surf off Napier's Westshore on Thursday. Photo Paul Taylor

A fine start to the weekend is being forecast for Hawke's Bay with possible swells on the coast before several days of rain predicted to start on Sunday.

Temperatures up to 25C are forecast for Napier and Hastings on Saturday, but a longer-range forecast has rain and a southerly turn continuing to at least next Friday, with as much as an 80 per cent chance of 10mm or more of rain on some days.

Heavy rain warnings were in place for the full West Coast of the South Island, but national weather agency MetService had none for the North Island.

Easterly swells of up to 2.5 metres are forecast off the Hawke's Bay coast on Friday easing to 2m.

At the Napier Port it was normal operations on Friday although a spokesperson said that could change on Friday "if things ramp up".