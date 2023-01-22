Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay player Sean Findlay stars in Black Sticks cup sensation

Doug Laing
By
4 mins to read
Sean Findlay during the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup match between New Zealand and Chile at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium last week. Photo / WorldSportPics

Sean Findlay during the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup match between New Zealand and Chile at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium last week. Photo / WorldSportPics

Hawke’s Bay player Sean Findlay was player of the match today as the New Zealand Black Sticks bolted into the FIH Men’s World Cup hockey quarterfinals with a dramatic shootout win over home nation and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today