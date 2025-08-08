Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay owner-breeder celebrates maiden success: John Jenkins

By John Jenkins
Hawkes Bay Today·
9 mins to read

Sunshine Asle (middle) sticks her neck out to snatch a nose victory in a 1400m maiden race on Awapuni’s synthetic track last Sunday.

Opinion by John Jenkins

John Jenkins is a long-time racing journalist based in Hawke’s Bay.

Sunshine Ale’s win in a $17,000 maiden race on the Awapuni synthetic track last Sunday proved extra special for the horse’s Hastings owner-breeder Mike Newrick.

Newrick races the four-year-old mare under his company banner of Argyll Holdings Limited and

