Emergency services are on the scene of a crash on a private property in Crownthorpe.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash on a private property in Crownthorpe.

One person is being treated for serious injuries after a vehicle crash at a rural property in Hawke’s Bay on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the address on Crownthorpe Settlement Rd in the Hastings District about 7.30am.

A police spokesman said police were still on the scene at 8.20am.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said the crash was not on a road and four fire trucks and operational support were responding.