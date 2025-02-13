- Thirteen months after charges, one conviction has been secured in the Hawke’s Bay gaming machines case.
- The Department of Internal Affairs filed 46 charges, alleging corruption involving venue operators and community organisations.
- Four accused remain on active charges, with court appearances set for 2025.
The charging 13 months ago of eight people the Department of Internal Affairs alleged were linked in a gaming machine “network of corruption” in Hawke’s Bay has led to one conviction so far.
In a statement on January 18 last year, the DIA said the people had been charged with offences under the Gaming Act 2003 and Crimes Act 1961 after an investigation it said found collusion between “Class 4″ venue operators, corporate societies and grant recipients.
It alleged misappropriation of the pokies’ grant funds, theft of gaming machine proceeds and offering benefits to secure machine venues with improper conditions.
Casino rooms are common to bars and clubs around New Zealand for the purpose of providing a funding avenue for community causes worth hundreds of millions of dollars since 1988, despite opposition from anti-gambling groups.