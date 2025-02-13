The DIA said people in management positions at several community organisations and in the gaming sector abused their positions to “fraudulently obtain or misappropriate hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant funding and other benefits”.

In response to recent questions from Hawke’s Bay Today, DIA director of gambling regulatory services Vicky Scott said the Department filed 46 charges in total, and while seven accused had appeared in court, one had left New Zealand before charges were filed, and, with a warrant issued for his arrest, has not returned.

Three, each of whom faced one charge, have had their matters “resolved”, with one pleading guilty and being sentenced to four months’ community detention and 60 hours’ community work.

She said the other four are still on active charges, due to appear on different dates in 2025 with the hope all matters will be resolved by the end of the year.

One has pleaded not guilty and faces a trial before a judge alone, and at least two of the four are set to next appear in Napier District Court on April 17.

