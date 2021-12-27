Hawke's Bay on verge of becoming 12th DHB to reach 90 per cent vaxxed

A vaccination centre in Waipukurau. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay is on the verge of becoming the 12th DHB in the country to reach 90 per cent of its eligible population double vaccinated.

"The region is only 192 second doses short of this milestone," the Ministry of Health stated in a media release, on Monday afternoon.

There are 20 district health boards (DHBs) across the country.

Waikato is also extremely close to reaching the milestone, with 860 more people needed to get double vaccinated to hit 90 per cent.

It comes as 34 new community cases of Covid were announced on Monday across the country including in Auckland (21 cases), Waikato (seven), Bay of Plenty (two), Lakes (three) and Canterbury (one).

The Ministry of Health has asked anyone with symptoms that could be Covid-19 to get tested and remain where they were until they received a negative result, and were feeling better.

"For those away on holiday who test positive you will be contacted regarding your ongoing care," a Ministry of Health statement read.

"Testing locations nationwide can be found on the Healthpoint website.

"People who are out and about today are asked to wear a mask and maintain physical distance in crowded or poorly ventilated indoor spaces and scan in using the Covid-19 Tracer app."