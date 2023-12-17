Hawke’s Bay news in briefs: Shed fire in Taradale

Shed fire in Napier
Firefighters put out a shed fire at a residential property in Taradale on Sunday.
The small blaze happened on Avondale Rd about 11am and traffic was down to one-lane around that property, as firefighters were at the scene.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said no-one was injured and they had the fire out quickly. It did not spread to a house.
Suspicious vegetation fire
There was a small vegetation fire which firefighters put out on Chambers St in Te Awa, Napier about 10pm on Friday.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the small fire was on public property down a driveway, and it was being investigated as suspicious.
Firefighters quickly put out the fire.