Hawke’s Bay news in briefs: Shed fire in Taradale

The shed fire off Avondale Rd in Taradale. Photo / NZME

Shed fire in Napier

Firefighters put out a shed fire at a residential property in Taradale on Sunday.

The small blaze happened on Avondale Rd about 11am and traffic was down to one-lane around that property, as firefighters were at the scene.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said no-one was injured and they had the fire out quickly. It did not spread to a house.

Suspicious vegetation fire

There was a small vegetation fire which firefighters put out on Chambers St in Te Awa, Napier about 10pm on Friday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the small fire was on public property down a driveway, and it was being investigated as suspicious.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire.



